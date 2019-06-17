Clear
Trapp Trotter sentenced to 25 years in prison

He will not be eligible for parole until 70-percent of his sentence is served.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 4:44 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 4:44 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

continuing coverage of a story we've been following for more than a year. a man convicted of attempted murder is sentenced to 25 years behind bars. trapp trotter sentencing-bmintro-2 that man is 32- year-old trapp trotter junior of northwood. a jury found him guilty of attempted murder and criminal trespassing for an incident in june of last year - when trotter chased a man into a northwood apartment and stabbed him. i was in the courtroom this morning for trotter's sentencing. here's what he had to say when given the opportunity to address the court.xxx trapp trotter sentencing-sotvo-1 trapp trotter sentencing-sotvo-2 i apologize to the court, to the victim, to my family. trapp trotter sentencing-sotvo-3 trotter - apologizing for his actions on june second - when he stabbed andrew nordvedt. i also spoke with the proseuctor in the case who tells me justice has been served.xxx trapp trotter sentencing-sot-1 trapp trotter sentencing-sot-2 the victim in the case was pleased with the verdict, as was i. it was a very serious crime that was committed. mr. nodvedt was stabbed multiple times. but for the grace of god, none of those hit any vital organs / trapp trotter sentencing-bmtag-1 the victim - andrew nodtvedt - was in the courtroom today for the sentencing. i spoke with him briefly - but he did not want to go on camera and had no other comment. trotter will not be eligible for parole until 70-percent of his sentence is served - that's seventeen and a half years. he must also pay about 575- dollars in restitution. /
