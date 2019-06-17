Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Trotter apologizes at sentencing for attempted murder
Trapp Trotter was sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder.
Posted: Jun 17, 2019 2:57 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 2:57 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
70°
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Overcast
70°
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Austin
Broken Clouds
72°
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Charles City
Broken Clouds
73°
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Rochester
Broken Clouds
70°
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Tracking several rounds of rain this work week
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
One person dead after multi-vehicle collision Sunday southwest of Mason City
Father dies while saving son from Minnesota lake
Woman killed, 7 injured in central Iowa collision
State employee and family found shot to death in central Iowa
Arrest made in weekend multi-county chase in north Iowa
Two roads closed Monday in Mason City
U.S. Senate Committee on Aging: Nursing homes in SE Minnesota, north Iowa in need of greater oversight
Police: Driver of vehicle that crashed in NW Mason City charged with child endangerment
Thunderstorms batter parts of Iowa and Minnesota Saturday
Charles City man sentenced for Floyd County drug arrest
Latest Video
Trotter apologizes at sentencing for attempted murder
Storm Team 3: Funnel clouds possible today, more rain this week
Dr Oz: Dealing with anxiety
My Money Community Spotlight Series: Hiawatha Homes
Tracking AM Fog and PM Rain
Some hit the links for Father's Day
Rochester family raises money for service dog
School upgrades to begin in Forest City
Cleaning up after flooding
Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester hosts Father's Day game
Community Events