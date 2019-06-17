Clear

Trotter apologizes at sentencing for attempted murder

Trapp Trotter was sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 2:57 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 2:57 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
