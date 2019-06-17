Speech to Text for Tracking AM Fog and PM Rain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( some of us are waking up to a bit of fog this monday morning but a lot of it will be burning off as the am hour progress. partly sunny skies will dominate the forecast coming into the afternoon before this week's first wave of scattered showers and storms slides in from the west southwest. with all the chances for rain this week it's important to note that although our severe threat looks to stay on the lower side, there will be plenty of rain moving though already saturated areas. be on the lookout for possible areal flood warnings resurfacing. our unsettled pattern will stick with us from today through the weekend with partly sunny skies and isolated rain chances through the week. highs will stay rather consistent in the middle 70s until we warm up near 80 this weekend. today: patchy am fog/partly cloudy highs: middle 70s winds: se 3á6 mph tonight: mostly cloudy/scatter ed showers & storms lows: upper 50s winds: se 3á6 mph thanks brandon.