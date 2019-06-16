Clear

Some hit the links for Father's Day

It's a Father's Day tradition for some.

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 10:51 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2019 10:51 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

you were able to spend the day with the dad or father figure in your life... whether that be at home or doing something outside. as kimt news 3's alex jirgens... some packed their golf clubs and hit the links for an annual tournament.xx x nat of golf ball hit grab that four iron and hit the course á it's the annual father and son or daughter golf tournament at highland park. nicole bechstein is on a team with her family... something they've done for over a decade. "it's a father's day tradition. we get to go out and hang out with our dad and do what he loves and do what we love." "it's a little slow this year, but it's pretty busy normally. there's a lot of female teams out here this year which is great to see represented." kevin eichmeier (ekámyer) made the trip from osage to compete with his family. he's been playing in the tournament for just shy of 10 years... and says it's a great bonding activity. "one of the guys we golf with he's been doing it better than 30 years... his dad came out and now he's playing with his son." if you're looking for something to do with your dad... or
