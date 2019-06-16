Clear

Rochester family raises money for service dog

The family said they are on track to meet their goal thanks to a generous community.

Posted: Jun 16, 2019 10:50 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Rochester family raises money for service dog

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

friend. for one family in rochester á a pup could make a lifeá changing difference in their 10áyeará old's life. nick and sarah ortmeier (ortá meyer) are the parents of 10á yearáold cody, who is noná verbal and was born with chromosome disorders. today á the family held a bake sale to raise money to get cody a service dog through the nonáprofit organization 4á pawsáforá ability. a service dog like this will detect seizures... help cody communicate... and become more independent. but it does comes at a price... a service dog costs around 60 thousand dollars, and the ortmeiers have pledged to pay for 17 thousand of it. they are on track to meet their goal thanks to community support which the ortmeiers call "phenomenal."x xx we're just so grateful that everybody's come out to support us and all the friends, family community. this has been overwhelming for me. i had no idea how much support there was in the community and through our church. if you missed today's bake sale, you're still able to help cody get a helpful best friend. we have a link on how to donate to the family's cause
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Showers coming back for the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Some hit the links for Father's Day

Image

Rochester family raises money for service dog

Image

School upgrades to begin in Forest City

Image

Cleaning up after flooding

Image

Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester hosts Father's Day game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: After heavy rain this weekend, more is on the way

Image

Ride to Fight Suicide hopes to prevent suicide

Image

Bridgeport Marina Projects looks to make Albert Lea safer

Image

Famous potato raises money for Rochester Flyers

Image

Dog attack in Mason City

Community Events