Speech to Text for Rochester family raises money for service dog

friend. for one family in rochester á a pup could make a lifeá changing difference in their 10áyeará old's life. nick and sarah ortmeier (ortá meyer) are the parents of 10á yearáold cody, who is noná verbal and was born with chromosome disorders. today á the family held a bake sale to raise money to get cody a service dog through the nonáprofit organization 4á pawsáforá ability. a service dog like this will detect seizures... help cody communicate... and become more independent. but it does comes at a price... a service dog costs around 60 thousand dollars, and the ortmeiers have pledged to pay for 17 thousand of it. they are on track to meet their goal thanks to community support which the ortmeiers call "phenomenal."x xx we're just so grateful that everybody's come out to support us and all the friends, family community. this has been overwhelming for me. i had no idea how much support there was in the community and through our church. if you missed today's bake sale, you're still able to help cody get a helpful best friend. we have a link on how to donate to the family's cause