Speech to Text for School upgrades to begin in Forest City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

routes./// with students officially out of school for summer break... a north iowa district is getting some needed upgrades. crews at forest city community schools are working on some renovation projects to the elementary á middle and high schools. the high school roof will be redone á as well as upgrading the press box at the football stadium á and a new preschool playground at the elementary school. superintenden t darwin lehmann (layá man) says the district staying on top of their buildings is key.xxx "the facilities at forest city have been a prize of the community, and we get a lot of positive comments when people come into our buildings and see the shape they're in for the age of them." the hope is that the projects wrap up before school starts back up in