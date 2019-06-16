Speech to Text for Cleaning up after flooding

parts of iowa and minnesota are cleaning up today after severe weather rolled through saturday night. in spring valley, about 3 blocks were flooded á with some businesses feeling the impact. kimt news three's annalisa pardo shows us how people in spring valley are spending the day cleaning up.xxx on saturday night, this area of spring valley was flooded. the water came quickly... but just as quickly as it came, it left. and now, it's all about clean up. this was the scene, when water quickly overtook the streets of spring valley. the river started coming up, and when it hit the bridge, it was up over the roads in about 20 minutes. it was very very fast, like faster i've ever seen it come up. luckily á it didn't stay for long. i've seen it flood worst than this but not this fast. like many businesses in the area, the water didn't cause damage to steve volkart's bait shop... but it did make its way into the car dealership, marchant. employee scott fingerson is spending father's day doing this... sweeping water after water flooded into the business' storefront. we had to stay outside until it came down far enough that we could come in the "in" door. we only had water up to the parts counter, some in the owner's office, and some out in the shop, but it was actually up above the door entry ways still, fingerson considers themselves lucky for a few reasons. we're just very fortunate that it didn't do worse damage, that's all we got we got a little mud and water to get out of here. he's also grateful for (this fence... that keeps debris from going across the street and hitting their windows.. as well as for good neighbors... who sprang into action when the flooding hit. a dodge pick up came through, and they had sand bags and we saw them from across the street throwing sand bags in front of the doors, so that probably helped keep some of it out spring valley saw between 4 to 5 inches of rain. that rainfall closed down some roads in fillmore county. the sheriff's office is encouraging people driving in the county to use caution since some debris is still on roadways.///