Speech to Text for Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester hosts Father's Day game

with father's day today, many around the area are seeing a baseball game with dad. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins us with baseball from all over the ranks. happy father's day to all the dads out there. one of my favorite things to do when i was younger was go to a baseball game with my old man. he passed down his love of the sport to me. over in the med city today, it was a day to celebrate with the family watching america's pastime. natural sound the roosters base ball club of rochester held their annual father's day game against the baltics of mankato, of course in their traditional 1860's garb. the game was held at schmitt field in southwest rochester and fans got to watch the dads pitch and take their best swings. the goal is to educate fans on the history of the game and the differences between baseball in 1860 and now. but why baseball? roosters captain corky gaskell said because it's america's pastime and a great environment to get we have dads and sons out here playing together which is absolutely great and we have a lot of dads here watching their sons play and a lot of children watching their dads play so baseball has been the national pastime for a long time and getting families together, it's a perfect setting for