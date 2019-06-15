Speech to Text for Ride to Fight Suicide hopes to prevent suicide

it." it's a startling statistic... on average á every 40 seconds someone in the world dies by suicide. in iowa á it's the seconnd leading cause of death for those ages 15 to 34. there's an annual ride that raises money along the way. kimt news 3's alex jirgens shows us how the funds look to to prevent and raise suicide awareness.xxx nat of engines revving it's time to head out on the open road for the annual ride to fight suicide. another nat? for leon christiansoná it's something that's personal to him. 9 years ago á his brother took his life á the third attempt of doing so. "i miss him every day. it's a tough, tough thing to go through." since that time á he's been networking with others that have been through similar situations. "if i think of someone or see someone that is down on their luck or depressed, i will talk to them about suicide. i will ask them if they are a threat to themselves, i'm not gonna go to bed at night knowing i could've maybe made a difference in someone's life." charlie west is a retired marine á having served during from 1984 to 1992. he notes of the high rate of suicides within the armed forces community á mainly due to trying to get back into society. "a lot of them turn to alcohol or some other addiction to deal with it, and the suicide rate is very high for them." if anyone needs them á west says there are many resources out there. "part of the marine corps league reaches out to them too. to partner with them, to create friends forever organization, where you go out and have coffee with them, have breakfast with them. help them get back you can find the number to the national suicide prevention lifeline at the bottom of your screen. in mason city á there is a suicide support group that meets every third thursday at the first baptist church. all