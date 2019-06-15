Speech to Text for Bridgeport Marina Projects looks to make Albert Lea safer

it's an effort to make the lakes in albert lea safer. earlier this week á the bridgeport marina committee went before the albert lea city council to get permission to start fundraising for a dock structure. kimt news three maleeha kamal shows us how the dock would make it safer for those out on the water.xxx neil and mary jo volkman live across the bay from where the marina would sit. they say they are already on board. "my friends and i were talking about it over 50 years ago it would be great to have docks all over the lake. " the project consists of purchasing and installing a dock system to provide safe viewing, fishing and temporary watercraft parking along bridge avenue. bill howe is with bridgeport marina committee. he says this project will add to a growing albert lea... "albert lea is all about there resources and their lakes and their paths and bike trails so it is just another amenity to make things enjoyable here." it's not just for show... safety is the primary factor behind the marina. standup: take a look at these rocks right here this is what folks have to face when they bring their boats to the shore. howe says its just not safe. (bill howe/ bridgeport marina committee) sot: "currently we see people pull up with their watercraft and you will see there's a rocky shore line its very unsafe people have to throw their items and sometimes children onto the shore line. " (neil and mary jo volkman/albert lea residents) sot: it would be really tough going down that rockwall over there. i mean with that lose rock that they use around the lake and a lot of places its really hard to climb up and down." howe says for the most part they've received positive feedback from residents... but still some negative. "there are some concerns about maybe traffic in the area but having more traffic in albert lea is a good thing." (neil and mary jo volkman/albert lea residents) i think there is a ton of traffic i don't think it would matter a whole lot more the biggest concern over there for the pedestrians to get across the road. howe says that all aspects of traffic is being considered with this project. reporting in albert lea maleeha kamal kimt news three./// the bridgeport marina committee is trying to raise 75áthousand dollars for this project. they're hoping to collect those funds by the end of this year./// the