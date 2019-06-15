Speech to Text for Famous potato raises money for Rochester Flyers

go towards suicide the famous idaho potato made its way to the med city today... and teamed up with rochester flyers. the rochester flyers special olympics team serves over 250 athletes with intellectual disabilities, ages 8 and up. the group spent the afternoon raising money for their cause. krista jacobson runs track and field and the events are important for the athletes because it gives them immense joy.xxx the