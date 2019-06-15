Speech to Text for Dog attack in Mason City

is recovering tonight after a dog attacked him this morning. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with that man today... and now joins us live from where it all took place á alex is he going to be ok?xxx calyn á this all happened in the 1400 block of north carolina place. i spoke with kyle torneten (toreánayátin) not long after he returned home from the hospital... he is expected to be ok. while i was here earlier today á i saw mason city animal control came by to pick up the dog... torneten (toreánayátin) was able to identify the dog that attacked him. a warning though á some footage may be sensitive for some viewers.xxx torneton (toreánayátin) was on his way outside to grab something from his car early this morning á when a pitbull terrior that he wasn't familiar with attacked him. fortunately á he was able to fight it off á but had to go to the hospital for his injuries. he received stitches on his left arm á and bandages on both arms and his cheek. torneton has two pitbulls of his own á both of which are well trained á and regardless of breed of dog á he has a reminder for owners. "aggression can't be allowed at all. they're too powerful of animals, and if they snap on somebody, this is what could happen." /// a friend of his went through the neighborhood warning residents about the dog. a nearby resident located it and called animal control... the dog is now in custody. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// alex á thank you so much. i'm glad that man will be ok. i just spoke with mason city police about an hour ago. they are still looking for the dog's owner... if you have any information you can give them a call