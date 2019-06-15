Speech to Text for Mason City man attacked by dog

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight after being attacked by a dog this morning. kyle torneten (toreánayátin) was getting his phone out of his car... which was in the 1400 block of north carolina place. that's when the pitbull terrior came up to him. when torneten (toreánayátin) reached down to pet the dog á it attacked him. he suffered bites and cuts to his hands and face á which required a trip to the hospital. torneten (toreánayátin) had to quickly use his survival skills that he learned as a marine before something worse could have happened.xxx "i was able to pin him down, and i just held him down there long enough to where he stopped moving. and i ran. i hopped up and ran." the dog was later located by a neighbor á animal control went and picked it up. mason city police are still looking for the dog's owner... if you have any information you can give them a