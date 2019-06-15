Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Flash Flood Warning

SX Weather Cutin June 15

Cut In For Severe Weather June 15

Posted: Jun 15, 2019 6:48 PM
Updated: Jun 15, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: Tony Lillie
Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking showers and storms to finish off our Saturday
