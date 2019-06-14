Clear

Williamson heads to Mariners

another former niacc baseball player is headed to the big leagues. south paw á brandon williamson á played for the trojans and would later go to texas christian. he was taken in the second round as the 59th overall pick by the seattle mariners. his midá90ámileá peráhour fastball helped him to a four and five record with a 4.19 eáráa á recording 89 strikeouts and 36 walks in 16 starts. williamson signs for 925á thousand dollars which is below the nearly oneá pointátwo million dollar slot value./// i think i speak on behalf of the majority of
