Speech to Text for Saint Ansgar softball shuts out Osage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

night's loss to iowa fallsá alden á the saint ansgar softball team had won eight games ináaárow. hoping to get back on track against osage. early in the game á sam hemann with the grounder through shortstop and that would quickly convert into an rábái double. then a liner from jaydn anderson off the shortstop's arm and another run scores. the green devils working a twoáout rally á melanie bye with a well hit ball to center. but it's not enough á as the saints prevail in a nine á