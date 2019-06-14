Clear

Saint Ansgar softball shuts out Osage

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 10:59 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

night's loss to iowa fallsá alden á the saint ansgar softball team had won eight games ináaárow. hoping to get back on track against osage. early in the game á sam hemann with the grounder through shortstop and that would quickly convert into an rábái double. then a liner from jaydn anderson off the shortstop's arm and another run scores. the green devils working a twoáout rally á melanie bye with a well hit ball to center. but it's not enough á as the saints prevail in a nine á
Tracking more rain today and for the weekend.
