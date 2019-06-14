Speech to Text for Peka named All-American

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

freshman pitcher á kristen peka á has been seleted as a second team alláamerican. she went 19á10 on the year with a 2.14 eáráa with 187 strikeouts á which ranks second in program history for singleáseason strikeouts. she threw a perfect game over northeast on april 20th with 14 strikeouts and pitched no hitters aginst southwestern á ellsworth á and iowa lakes in the opening round of this year's region tournament. she was one of the six players to receive this honor out of the iácácáaác conference.///