Clear

Peka named All-American

Peka named All-American

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 10:57 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:57 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for Peka named All-American

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

freshman pitcher á kristen peka á has been seleted as a second team alláamerican. she went 19á10 on the year with a 2.14 eáráa with 187 strikeouts á which ranks second in program history for singleáseason strikeouts. she threw a perfect game over northeast on april 20th with 14 strikeouts and pitched no hitters aginst southwestern á ellsworth á and iowa lakes in the opening round of this year's region tournament. she was one of the six players to receive this honor out of the iácácáaác conference.///
Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking more rain today and for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Williamson heads to Mariners

Image

Saint Ansgar softball shuts out Osage

Image

Peka named All-American

Image

Hayfield takes 3rd in Class A state tournament

Image

Williamson heads to Mariners

Image

Week 4 IGHSAU Poll

Image

No charges filed against Albert Lea Police in fatal shooting

Image

Austin falls in 3A Semifinals; finishes 3rd place in state tournament

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/14

Image

Fireworks sales kick off in North Iowa

Community Events