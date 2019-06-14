Speech to Text for Hayfield takes 3rd in Class A state tournament

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the hayfield vikings didn't have the start they were hoping for yesterday á but they made the most out of today á taking third place in class a. the vikings defeated south ridge this afternoon six to five á and would down randolph in the third place game á 16 to five. hayfield finishes the season 24 and three á and will return all but one senior next season austin also took third place today against monticello five to one./// before last