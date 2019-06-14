Speech to Text for Williamson heads to Mariners

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of the majority of sports fans when i say it was about time that we saw a new nábáa champion last night. but did you know that the raptors head coach nick nurse á is a formder northen iowa panther? he played for the panthers from 1985 to 1989 where he holds the threeápoint percentage record at 46.8 percent. he then became an assistant coach for the panthers after he graduated for one season. he also spent time in the bábál and dáleague. live in saint ansgar á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three sports.///