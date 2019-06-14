Speech to Text for No charges filed against Albert Lea Police in fatal shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

officer involved shooting out of albert lea... these are the two peace officers involved á darin palmer on the left and jesus cantu. we now know charges will (not be filed against these two men for the death of a 27áyearáold. kimt spoke to olmsted county attorney mark ostrem á who was called into examine this case and decide if any charges should be filed. xxx < "the officer involved shooting that occurred on january 3rd i believe in albert lea was a legitimate authorized use of force by the law enforcement officers." olmsted county attorney ostrem is referencing the officer involved shooting in the death of joseph roberts. this is video from the scene... albert lea police responded to a report of disoredly conduct in the 300 block of court street á and spotted roberts. investigators say he tried to run away butenforcement in the á south section of the alley between court and west college streets. "he was very aggressive towards those folks and was carrying a really large knife, it was actually a meat cleaver. he was swinging that at the law enforcement officers and aggressively approaching officers while swinging that knife" authorities say pepper spray and a taser were used to subdue roberts... but he continued to approach officer jesus cantu. á "roberts was within 1 or 2 steps ... literally about this closer to officer cantu." officer cantu fired a round... followed by lieutenant darin palmer. ostrem tells kimt... the use of force á was authoritized. evidence á like squad car video á showed roberts and officers sliding on icy conditions that night. "particularly dangerous situation with mr. roberts being that agressive with that big of a knife and the footing being that challenging and when he got that close the officers really had no < "the officer involved shooting that occurred on january 3rd i believe in albert lea was a legitimate authorized use of force by the law enforcement officers." olmsted county attorney ostrem is referencing the officer involved shooting in the death of joseph roberts. this is video from the scene... albert lea police responded to a report of disoredly conduct in the 300 block of court street á and spotted roberts. investigators say he tried to run away but then had a confrontation with law enforcement in the northá south section of the alley between court and west college streets. "he was very aggressive towards those folks and was carrying a really large knife, it was actually a meat cleaver. he was swinging that at the law enforcement officers and aggressively approaching officers while swinging that knife" authorities say pepper spray and a taser were used to subdue roberts... but he continued to approach officer jesus cantu. á "roberts was within 1 or 2 steps ... literally about this closer to officer cantu." officer cantu fired a round... followed by lieutenant darin palmer. ostrem tells kimt... the use dti fbeind when he got that close the officers really had no kimt news 3 hit the streets of albert lea á today á to hear resident