Austin falls in 3A Semifinals; finishes 3rd place in state tournament

from state baseball to regular season softball á our crew has been out and about this afternoon catching all of the action. káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á joins us with the highlights. kaleb á how was it ou there today??? it's been a story book run for the austin packers baseball team. their first state tourney in 29 years, they were one win away from moving on to target field. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland has the highlights. "for the second time in 24 hours, the austin packers took to the diamond at siebert field on the campus of the university of minnesota, but things are a little bit different today. they were looking for a chance to get to the state title game." the class 3a semifinals between the packers and st. thomas academy. the cadets pitcher joseph groulet helps himself out on the mound with a shot that falls for a ground rule double, st. thomas would take a 6 to zero lead after four innings. but austin kept cutting the lead, teyghan hovland crushes it to left center field, it will go all the way to the wall as two runners score, it's a 6 to 3 game as the junior grabs the double. two innings later it's hovland again, and this one has a lot of carry to it. two run bomb by the packer sensation who actually didn't realize it was a homer. austin is just down by one run. final inning, st. thomas adds some huge insurance courtesy of carter happe... cadets add 3 more runs in the inning as austin's impressive state tournament run, comes to an end. "just proud of these guys, you know that number one they're great student athletes. number two they're just good people and you like to be around them. and that's the most thing i'm going to remember them about them, not being great athletes but being good people." "the packers played two city schools in back to back days but they proved that a small school in southeastern minnesota can hang with the