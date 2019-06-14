Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/14

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today and tonight will feature more cloudiness than sun with a couple scattered showers and storms possible. temps will be warmer today as highs get close to 80. storms will likely fire saturday around a cold front; some storms could be severe. the main threats will be strong winds and hail. best chances for severe weather look to be southwest of the region; however, we'll have to keep a very close eye on the situation. highs could jump into the 80s on saturday, especially for north iowa. the colder air moves in for sunday and monday with highs around hitting 70. tonight: mostly cloudy, slight chance of storms lows: low 60s winds: s 10á20 tomorrow: increasing clouds with chance for showers/storm s highs: low 80s winds: sw 10á20 tomorrow night: mostly each year hundreds of people flock to the minnesota quilting conference. today they're busy making blankets and placemats for family service rochesters