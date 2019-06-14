Speech to Text for Fireworks sales kick off in North Iowa

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the fourth of july is approaching quickly which means soon fireworks tents will be popping up in parking lots around mason city. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki (cruzáahl=á nicki) has more. xxx on scene "mason city is actually one of our biggest sellers right now, so we're super happy to be here." erica bousema's (bowzámuh) family owns "it's lit fireworks" in mason city and they're happy to see customers rolling in getting ready to celebrate our nation's independence. mason city police chief jeff brinkley says the fireworks retail period just started meaning fireworks tents will be opening to customers in industrial zoned areas of the city. while the vendors hope you'll pick up some pyrotechnics á it's important to make sure you're not firing them off just yet. consumer fireworks can be used legally inside the city limits on july third and july 4th, from 6pm until 11pm each day. if you get caught lighting off fireworks in mason city, it's going to cost you big. it's a 250 dollar fine plus any court fees. reporting in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. since may 15th, mason city "mason city is actually one of our biggest sellers right now, so we're super happy to be here." erica bousema's (bowzámuh) family owns "it's lit fireworks" in mason city and they're happy to see customers rolling in getting ready to celebrate our nation's independence. mason city police chief jeff brinkley says the fireworks retail period just started meaning fireworks tents will be opening to customers in industrial zoned areas of the city. while the vendors hope you'll pick up some pyrotechnics á it's important to make sure you're not firing them off just yet. consumer