Racing to raise money for Alzheimer's Disease

it's a debilitating disease stripping people of their memory. alzheimer's disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the united states á according to the alzheimer's association. horse enthusiasts in southern minnesota and north iowa are racing to raise money á and awareness. kimt news 3's isabella basco has more. when you are in barrel racing, you and your horse have to work together. there's struggle and there's education, much like a person living with alzheimer's is dealing with which makes it fitting that barrel racing is being used as a way to raise money for alzheimer's. they're galloping for a cause. alzheimers is a battle that hits close to home for these riders... including horse enthusiast stephanie richter. "one of my best friends just passed away in february. she was 62. that's really way too young for anyone to lose their life to a disease like alzheimers." the loss of a loved one revealed the many layers of alzheimers to richter... including how it changes a person's physical and mental appearance. "my good friend eileen went from being very active, very spunky, very talkative to not being able to communicate at all. almost vegetative if you will. it was really hard to watch her go downhill that fast." brynn bastyr is another barrel racer joining the fight against alzheimers for personal reasons. "we think that one of my family members is struggling with this disease. it's really nice to be able to help with that." and for anyone who might be impacted by the disease known to destroy memory... these successful barrel racers want you to stay persistent... courageous and gallop with passion in the fight. "just believe in yourself." "just know the goal is to raise 10á thousand the goal is to raise 10á thousand dollars for the alzheimers association. the races are happening all weekend at the freeborn county fairgrounds.