Arrest made in Rochester death investigation

we told you about earlier in our broadcast. 23 year old ayub iman is facing a 2nd degree murder charge for the death of 28 year old garad roble. roble's body was found in the early morning hours of march 5th on 45th street southeast in olmsted county. this is the timeline law enforcement mapped out. they used cell tower data to track cellphone activity á witness testimony á and surveillance video to place iman at the scene. 8 people are mentioned in iman's criminal complaint á including roble and iman and all know each other in some capacity. kimt news three's annalise johnson has more. xxx its a really really complex investigation the night began at the loop in downtown rochester... the victim and multiple witnesses then moved to meadow park apartments before going to one of the witnesses homes. that's where one of the witnesses saw ayub iman in a car near the house... the witness says she saw the victim and one of the male witnesses talking... she heard the victim say "what are you going to do, shoot me? are you all going to murder me? fast forward... cell phone towers place iman and roble at the 2300 block of 45th st southeast at xxx.. roble's phone does not move again á and eventually the battery dies. it was there á on 45th street southeast á the victim's body was found. the phone belonging to the witness who left the house with the defendant and victim becomes active again. he and the defendant travel to northwest rochester á where 2 people investigators associate with iman live. cell phone activity shows they were not with the defendant on 45th st southeast. the witness and associate traveled to an area near elton hills drive and west river parkway before returning to the residence. on march 6th á as part of an unrelated narcotics investigation á rochester police executed a search warrant at the associates home... in the garbage á a holster and glock magazine were found. the magazine had a distinct marking: 746 in silver ink. on march 8th á the rochester police department responded to a call in the 200 block of elton hills drive northwest. there á they found a glock on top of ice under a bridge. the gun had the same distinct marking& 746 in silver ink. this is what leads investigators to believe that ayub iman shot the victim on 45th street southeast before retreating to the residence and disposing of the gun. county attorney mark ostrem has been in contact with roble's family since the arrest. one they lost a member of investigators believe it's possible iman is not the (only person responsible for roble's death. ostrem tells kimt it could be one of the 6 other people mentioned in the criminal complaint (or someone else. the investigation is still active as law enforcement work to find out if iman worked alone or not.///