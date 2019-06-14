Clear

Quilts: Labors of love

It's day two of the Minnesota Quilt Show in Rochester.

it's day two of the minnesota quilt show in rochster. and today a lot of grand mothers are busy making blankets and placemats for a cause. quilters meals on wheels-vo-1 quilters meals on wheels-vo-2 today quilters were busy making placemats for family service rochester meals on wheels program. the mayo civic center was filled with people sewing together different fabric designs. diane rose has made hundreds of placemats and she tells k- i-m-t news 3 it's a labor of love.xxx quilters meals on wheels-sot-1 quilters meals on wheels-sot-2 quilters like to quilt so we like to make things for other people so we have these quilts that are all in varying colors and stuff. quilters were also creating blankets for mothers to keep for the jeremiah project. they're hoping to make 50 for the rochester program. foreign elect-intro-2 foreign elect-intro-3 today marks
