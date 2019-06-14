Speech to Text for Fighting the drug epidemic

police department is seeing a growing drug epidemic in the community. r-p-d is getting support from u-s representative jim hagedorn who made a stop in the med-city to talk to officers about the growing problem. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox was there and learned about new efforts law enforcement is taking to tackle the drug problem...jeremi ah what are they considering? / hagedorn roch police-bmintro-4 hagedorn roch police-bmintro-2 that's right george...well r-p-d is in the final stages of a new organization called the police assisted recovery program. it's where officers act as recovery specialists to help those who suffer from addiction related issues.xxx hagedorn roch police-pkg-1 vo:it's a problem plauging rochester. hagedorn roch police-pkg-2 sot: we're certainly seeing an uptick in methenamine and as well as cocaine is back on the rise. hagedorn roch police-pkg-3 police chief jim franklin teamed up with other law enforcement agencies to designate olmsted county as a "high intensity drug trafficking area." five minnesota counties including dakota, washington and ramsey are already considered "high intensity drug trafficking areas." that designation could result in federal funding for drug fighting efforts. lowerthird2line:us rep. jim hagedorn (r) minnesota sot: whatever the police are doing in this area i am 100 percent behind because we have to help the families in our community. hagedorn roch police-pkg-5 republican u-s representative jim hagedorn stopped by the north police station to offer his support. sot: well the federal government has a role out there. we're working with the people to get the grants and the funds to augment that. vo:law enforcement is looking to tackle the problem on multiple fronts. r-p-d is in the final stages of a new program to battle drug addiction. tiffany hunsley knows how insidious the habit becomes. sot: been in recovery for over 14 years vo:she's the founder of recovery is happening...a non-profit resource center. hagedorn roch police-pkg-6 sot: ultimately whether somebody is dealing drugs to support their own habit. you know if it wasn't for consequences i would've of gotten sober. hagedorn roch police-bmtag-4 hagedorn roch police-bmtag-2 the application is still pending on designating olmsted county as a "high intensity drug traffickng area. george if approved they could get part of 26-million dollars in funding. / thank you jeremiah. as for the new "pair" program officers are in training right now and will roll out the new initiative in july. / it's no secret the city of rochester