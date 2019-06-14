Speech to Text for Apartments above a parking ramp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new parking garage opened in downtown rochester. now the city wants to ultilize the space above it. kimt news three maleeha kamal has the story.xxx on the scene housing above parking ramp-llpkg-5 housing above parking ramp-llpkg-8 looklive: the city and the dmc are looking for proposals so they can build onto this parking ramp. housing above parking ramp-llpkg-2 "our city council had the forth sight to approve the project with the idea putting structural enhancement to support additional development on top of the ramp." housing above parking ramp-llpkg-6 the development will be a combination of affordable and mixed income housing. . the city accepted proposal from developers earlier this year. and today was the deadline for those proposals. andy friederichs owns rochester rental properties including the parker that sits adjacent to the parking garage. he's excited to see what takes shape across the street. housing above parking ramp-llpkg-4 "the city is doing some great things and the county is doing some great things in the whole community and it's fun to be part of." housing above parking ramp-llpkg-7 terry spaeth with the city says the project has a lot of benefits. "parking downtown is an issue and you can only build so much parking and so the thought is to try and shift the mode of transportation to have more people utilize transit, or biking or walking." spaeth hopes projects including this one attract new residents to rochester. frederichs says he's seeing increased demand for housing. "there is a need. this community is growing. obviously with a growing community there needs to be people to support all facets of businesses." looklive: the ramp was built so it could withhold at least 10 additional stories. reporting in rochester maleeha kamal kimt news three. integrate the development with the parking ramp, straight ahead--- the president is under fire but is now clarifying a point. foreign trump tz-vo-1 lowerthirdbanner:presidential about face