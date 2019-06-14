Clear
Local food banks in need of donations

There's a bigger need during the summer.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 4:57 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 4:57 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

americans struggle with hunger. that's according to the group "feeding america." so chances are - someone you know is food insecure. and summer is an especially tough time - with kids not in school eating school lunches. food bank shortages-vo-2 food bank shortages-vo-3 take a look at the shelves at channel one regional bank in rochester. they're pretty bare right now. channel one typically feeds about 35- hundred people a month. but in the summer - that number goes up because - about five-thousand more kids to feed.xxx food bank shortages-sot-2 food bank shortages-sot-3 especially with children out of school they're not receiving their lunches and snacks that are provided by the school systems that on top of increase daycare cos from the parents can really affect a food budget." she encourages people to donate food or money to channel one - to prevent local families from going hungry this summer. /
