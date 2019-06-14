Clear
Buckets on Broadway

A fundraiser for the Humane Society of Freeborn County

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 4:55 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 4:55 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

buckets on broad-vo-1 i got the opportunity to spend a little time outdoors this morning - volunteering for "buckets on broadway." buckets on broad-vo-4 it's a fundraiser for the humane society of freeborn county. volunteers are standing out on the corners of broadway and main street in albert lea - collecting donations. all the money will go to caring for the hundreds of animals the humane society helps each year.xxx buckets on broad-sot-1 buckets on broad-sot-2 we are a 100 percent donation and fundraiser operated shelter, we don't get any money from the city or the county budgets. it goes to help pay for vetting and food and litter. we spay and neuter every animal, we microchip, and then they're all updated on vaccines. you still have a time to donate. volunteers will be out there until six o'clock this evening. last year - "buckets on broadway" raised about 75-hundred dollars. / this
