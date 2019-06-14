Speech to Text for Young entrepreneurs show off their skills

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

youth entrepreneurs-vo-3 imagine starting your own business from the ground up. not exactly easy right? some high schoolers are pitching their ideas to local entrepreneurs. youth entrepreneurs-vo-1 lowerthird2line:high schoolers pitching business models mason city, ia all week long - ni-acc played the host to the 22nd annual youth entrepreneuria l academy - where area high school students worked through dev eloping business plans. and today - they shared their ideas with area entrepreneurs - including marketing strategies and expenses - with the chance to win 500 dollars in startup money. k-j barkema will be a senior at north iowa christian school - and is starting a mini golf business in mason city - something he says that could fill a year round entertainment void.xxx youth entrepreneurs-sot-1 lowerthird2line:kj barkema young entrepreneur "if you ask people what they think of mason city and north iowa, they say we love it, but there's nothing to do. every single person has this problem with nothing to do, and i want to help solve that." other business ideas presented today included hog waterers - second hand clothing retail - shoe painting - and an ice cream cart. / coming up