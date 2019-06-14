Speech to Text for Arrest made in Olmsted County murder

breaking news this afternoon. three months after a man was found dead in the middle of a rural olmsted county road á an arrest has been made. this man á 23á year old ayub iman of rochester á is in jail for his role in the march killing of garad roble. iman was arraigned less than hours ago á and is facing charges of "aiding an offender in committing second degree murder." this is the scene where roble's body was found with multiple gunshot wounds. investigators say this case is still extremely active and complex. and they (don't believe iman acted alone.xxx "we've got a lot of work left to do in determining that and we're hoping there's additional information that people will provide to us. we do believe that there is at least one other person involved." the sheriff's office has strong reason to believe that there are people out there with knowledge of the homicide and they're asking them to come forward. we're still looking through court documents this afternoon and we'll be speaking with the olmsted county attorney. we'll have the very latest on