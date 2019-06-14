Speech to Text for Vacant home catches fire in Freeborn County

breaking breaking overnightáá five different fire departments rush to put out a garage engulfed in flames. this happening in freeborn county just outside of albert lea on county road 46 on the west side of the city... about a mile west of "hill's gardens." here's a look at the scene. only kimt news 3 was there as firefighters worked to control the flames. the fire apparently started in the garage and quickly moved over to the home. dispatch got the call just after 11 last night. we're getting no reports of injuries, and according to the sheriff's office, the home is abandoned. and because this property is just outside of albert lea city limits... there are no fire hydrants, so firefighters had to set up this foldable water tank to make water easily accessible. we're expecting more information on this later this morning. authorities weren't able