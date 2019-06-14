Clear

Vacant home catches fire in Freeborn County

Five departments work to control a vacant house fire.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 7:42 AM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 7:42 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Vacant home catches fire in Freeborn County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking breaking overnightáá five different fire departments rush to put out a garage engulfed in flames. this happening in freeborn county just outside of albert lea on county road 46 on the west side of the city... about a mile west of "hill's gardens." here's a look at the scene. only kimt news 3 was there as firefighters worked to control the flames. the fire apparently started in the garage and quickly moved over to the home. dispatch got the call just after 11 last night. we're getting no reports of injuries, and according to the sheriff's office, the home is abandoned. and because this property is just outside of albert lea city limits... there are no fire hydrants, so firefighters had to set up this foldable water tank to make water easily accessible. we're expecting more information on this later this morning. authorities weren't able
Mason City
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking more rain today and for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vacant home catches fire in Freeborn County

Image

Austin baseball advances to 3A Semifinals

Image

Hayfield vs. Sacred Heart

Image

Wheelchair Sports Camp

Image

Getting a ticket isn't so bad!

Image

Delivering hope to Ronald McDonald House

Image

Avoid the summer slide

Image

Zumbro River Watershed plan released

Image

Home safety kits

Image

Tornado cleanup at the fairgrounds

Community Events