Speech to Text for Austin baseball advances to 3A Semifinals

afternoon with hopes of reaching the state tournament semifinals. káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á joins us now with the highlights and reaction from both games. for the first time since 1990, the austin packers baseball team is in the state tournament. kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland has the highlights from austin's big day.// it hasn't happened in 29 years. before the players on the field were even born. but facing the number two team in class 3á a, the austin packers proved they belong. austin hoping for the upset against the hillámurray pioneers. hm's mitch gutknecht was nearly unhittable... he had 8 strikeouts. bottom of the first, the pioneers jack schwartz ropes a fast ball into left field for a base hit, a runner would score and hill murray takes the 1á0 lead. austin would be scoreless until the sixth, pitcher teyghan hovland helps himself on the mound, the ball gets down in left field, riley wempner and hunter guyette score to give the packers their first lead. next bater, nathan murphy smacks it past the second baseman for another base hit, austin takes a 3 to 1 lead after trailing the majority of the game. hill murray has the bases loaded but are down to their final out, hunter guyette gets david gallagher to fly out to left field. the packers grab a come from behind victory in the state tournament and upset the number two seed. "just proud of our guys, it could have been easy to fold a little bit there but they battled through it and come out on top and get that first win, it's huge." "you know this win means a lot, we just gotta keep it going, this is just one game but we've got two more hopefully, so go out there and play ball." "hey you know, a town, little town from down in southern minnesota can play with these guys from the