Speech to Text for Hayfield vs. Sacred Heart

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the hayfield vikings were also in action today á making their first state tournament appearance in program history with a young roster á so let's head outside to the mini met as they take on sacred heart.xxx nerves for the vikings were apparent in the early goings. will rohrich with the flyball out to center which places evan sczepanski into scoring position. that's where the eagles would get aggressive on the bases á gave wavra gets walked and the defense gets caught sleeping á bringing home another run á and sacred heart carried a ten to three lead into the bottom of the seventh. that's when the vikings would make one final push á patrick towey gets hit by the pitch and that brings home brady nelson. and carter kyllo ropes one to center to score another run for the vikings á but that wouldn't be enough á as sacred heart wins 10 to six. easton fritcher refers to today as a learning expereince. it's our first time it's a learning experience we got a lot of young guys we're ready to come back anytime here soon so we obviously thought we had a team that we thought could win some games up here and hopefully tomorrow we'll win a couple of games and become consolation champs but this one's going to sting a little because we did a lot of things right but just