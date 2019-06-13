Speech to Text for Wheelchair Sports Camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

last week we introduced you to a group of guys who hope to bring wheelchair basketball back to the med city. but if you take a trip over to stewartville á you'll find a group of people hoping to bring happiness to physically challenged athletes.xxx i told them i'd come but in the back of my mind i was like i'm not going to no wheelchair camp. tasha schuh is reflecting on a memory from her teen years. she was a perfectly healthy 16áyear old á but things took a devastating turn at a theatre performance. i was helping with a scene change and from directly behind me they removed the cover off of a trap door on stage and i had no idea and two seconds later i took a step back and fell through the trap door breaking my neck and severely crushing my spinal cord and was told i would never walk again. over the last two decades á tasha has developed a special place in her heart for this camp at ironwood springs. this camp is amazing in the fact that not only does it show us what we can do because all year long we're out in the world facing things that we can't do and this camp shows us what we can do and what's still possible. now a motivational speaker across the country á she has made many new friends like jessie from nebraska á who she invited. i heard it from tasha schuh and it's my first year and i've been loving camp so far. so far my favorite part is probably the horseback riding or archery. one thing that tasha wants people to understand is that the disabilities of these athletes do not define who they are á or their happiness. i love my life and so whenever i see someone that looks down on me or has that feeling i just tell them i am so happy and i wouldn't trade the saint louis blues clinched the stanley cup last night over boston á can the raptors finish off the golden state warriors on their home court in order to take home the larry o'brien for the first time á or will we see a game seven? we'll find out tonight at eight o'clock.