Getting a ticket isn't so bad!

only 48 percent of children ages 5 to 14 wear their helemts while riding their bicycles, according to the centers for disease control and prevention. but the austin police department is trying to change that. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan spent the day inside a cop car and she's here in studio... brooke tell us you weren't arrested!/// katie george, i was not arrested but i did see several minors getting tickets! take a look.xxx "1207 to traffic... i got some juveniles on skateboards up here. 10á2. whatre you doing? having a good day? on your scooter? that's pretty cool. you been doing this all day? since 3:00? you guys done with school for the summer? were done for the summer. nice who are you here with? him. oh gotcha. well im going to give you this ticket here since we found you riding your scooter with a helmet on. were rewarding you with free ice cream." it's an unlikely dragnet. still, you heard officer bradley. he is absolutely serious about his task: tracking down helmeted, young cyclists and scooter riders... then writing them up with a ticket for free dairy queen treats because they chose to wear their head gear. "teaching kids at a young age the importance of wearing their helmet when they're riding their bike just teaches them when they grow up and they learn to drive, hey safety first always look which way youre going always wear your seatbelt always wear your hemet on your bike go with the flow of traffic all that." as important as safety is, "this is your ice cream ticket, okay?" it's about more than helmets and seatbelts. "know your neighborhood cops. like hey this guy gave me ice cream im going to go talk to him, let him know how my day is going, and let him know that i'm officer bradley says it's also a good way to connect with the kids in the community and bond with them during nonáemergency times. //// thank you brooke. kids on social media are also encouraged to share their 'safe summer selfies' by using the hashtag 'safe summer mán."///