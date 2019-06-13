Speech to Text for Delivering hope to Ronald McDonald House

many people in rochester... the ronald mcdonald house provides refuge to nearly 5á hundred families seeking medical care from around the world. to put a smile on those families' faces.. subaru and the leukemia & lymphoma society are partnering together to deliver blankets and craft supplies to kids fighting grave battles. kimt news 3's isabella basco joins us live now to share their stories. /// live katie and george... this is more than just a building. this place holds the stories of countless kids and families who have endured unimaginable battles.... two of them speaking with me today about what their future holds. xxxx 4 year old nathan herber á was diagnosed with non hodkin's lymphoma.when his twin started preá school, nathan began chemotherapy. "it's near impossible. easily the hardest thing we've ever done. when you take one parent constantly sleeping in the hospital or floors and one parent trying to keep life normal for the brothers. they can sense something's going on." but nathan has remained unfailingly positive. "he stayed happy, reá learned how to walk and never once complained." threeáyearáold josiah was diagnosed with neutropenia... an abnormaly low concentration of white blood cells. "you could have seen his bones. he was in the skin. there was not josiah anymore. he was terribly sick. i used to feed him with a syringe." his mother relied on her faith. "and i remember one day saying to god, god give me one more day and i will fight to see whatever is wrong with josiah." both nathan and josiah prevailed. "he just started making a recovery and he started proving every mayo expert, surprising every mayo expert at his rapid recovery." "he's doing good. we just trying to get the right dose, the doctor working right now to get the right dose for him." taking it dayábyá day these families rely nathan still has 21 months of treatment left to go while they try to figure out the right dosage of medication for josiah's body. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. this is the second year subaru and the leukemia & lymphoma society have teamed up to deliver to rmh.