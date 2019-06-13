Clear

Avoid the summer slide

How can you make sure kids retain that hard-earned knowledge?

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 10:44 PM
Updated: Jun 13, 2019 10:44 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

one month's worth of learning over summer break... it's called the summer slide. that's why austin schools are releasing tips to help your child stride forward. here are a few.... make a summer screen time contract with your children to decrease the time they're playing video games or watching táv. get involved in a summer reading program... or even encourage reading comic books and magazines. lastly... stay mentally á physically á and socially active by getting outdoors. even take a class through the community or have a family game night. one mother of 5 says she's prepared to do it all over the long summer months.xxx "this summer i went to the dollar store and i got them educational books and coloring books to keep them active and stay focused on other things other than video games and i also got them registered or signed up for summer camps." another suggestion is to encourage a summer job if your kid is old enough.... otherwise earning money for chores is a great way to teach life skills./// there's a new plan in place for a southern minnesota waterway. up
Tracking a cool start with rebounding temps for the weekend
