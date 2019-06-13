Speech to Text for Zumbro River Watershed plan released

it's quite a landmark. today marked the launch of a new plan for the zumbro river watershed. last year the zumbro watershed was awarded a planning grant by the minnesota board of water and soil resources. today that plan for aligning local water plans with state blueprints was shared with the public. the goal isn't complicated. it's all about clean water.xxx "i think past assessments and monitoring have shown we have a trend toward declining water quality so we want to work together to make improvements and protect water quality longáterm." those who attended today had the chance to participate in a survey about risk and what symptoms