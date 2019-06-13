Clear

and if we were to get hit by tornadoes like that again á you'll want to be prepared. one way you can do it á is get a home emergency kit. today at the grand opening of two spectrum mobile stores in rochester... customers received free home safety kits.... equipped with essentials including an lá eád light and weather alert radio. michele sursely (surá seely) already feels comforted á and thinks having her box will make her home safer.xxx she told me about them inside that they're all safety features for your home such as a smoke alarm and first aid kit and i just thought those would be a nice addition to our house or to replace old stuff that we already have. spectrum has set a goal to make 5á thousand homes safer by next year./// new at ten at least one person
Community Events