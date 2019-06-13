Speech to Text for Tornado cleanup at the fairgrounds

tornadoes ripped through southern minnesota and north iowa. one iconic venue in particular was impacted.... the floyd county fairgrounds. tonight á teenagers from charles city and rockford are showing the volunteer spirit... helping cleaná up damage from the storms. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki has the latest on their efforts.xxx on memorial day, an efá1 tornado touched down here at the floyd county fairgrounds, causing extensive damage and now the race is on to put everything back together again. we've been picking up scraps and trying to help out. there's a lot of bricks and stuff left over and we just want to have it ready for fair. local 4áh and fá fáa organizations are doing everything they can... from picking up damaged items, to moving appliances. i mean, i'd rather be doing this, than be doing something else, you know. make it look nice. it's going to be new, you know, we're going to make it look good. electrical contractors were also busy, running cables to get the lighting working again. the president of the floyd county fair board says she is greatful for everyone who has helped out. it's amazing. the support is amazing, financially as well as volunteers for help and everyone wants to make sure that can still have our fair at our fairgrounds this year and then we'll work on rebuilding to make sure the future is there as well. the floyd county fair runs from july and if we were to get hit by tornadoes like that again