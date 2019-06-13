Speech to Text for Tourism season in Lanesboro

lanesboro is a southeastern minnesota tourist hotspot... and the town's economy is highly reliant on agriculture and tourism. but the snowy spring pushed back the start of tourist season in town... now that it's warmed up á kimt news 3's annalise johnson is checking in on lanesboro's launch of moneyámaking season.xxx "relatives in from another state and we thought it would be a fun place to come today. i wanted to show it off to her because i knew it was a quaint, interesting place to go." the city of lanesboro draws visitors like carol wyste year round... but especially during summer months when people can fish á bike nat and float down the root river. nat: nat: the influx of guests need places to stay. "it was built by the habberstads in 1897." elaine edwards and her husband own the habberstad house á one of more than 30 bed and breakfasts in the town of about 700 people. "it was a little slow this year and last year with the weather. getting snow in april doesn't help." despite the slow start to the tourism season á edwards thinks the upcoming months are looking good for lanesboro. "i'm anticipating an excellent summer. there's a lot going on in lanesboro this summer." the downtown is filled with visitors today enjoying the nice weather á nat shopping á eating á and taking their bikes for a spin on the town's trail... spending money that flows back into the community. "together with agriculture, tourism is the backbone of the lanesboro economy right now. it's critical and it's critical that all the bed and breakfasts, other lodging, the retail the restaurants all work together."/// that was kimt news 3's annalise johnson. lanesboro is celebrating its 150th year... observations of the milestone are kicking