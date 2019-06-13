Speech to Text for Continuing coverage: Music man square & River City Renaissance Project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continuing coverage kimt news 3 contniues to follow the progress of a downtown mason city development. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live from the southbridge mall's parking lot with the latest on the river city renaissance project. alex? george á city administrator aaron burnett tells me the future hotel site is coming along á but it needs final approval from attorneys with the city and gatehouse á the developer of the project. one key piece of the project is the connection to music man square á and speaking with the museum's event coordinator á they're looking forward to the development.xx x at last, music man square is open for the season. but the popular hub will soon be undergoing changes as a hotel and convention center goes up across the street.. nick whitehurst is the events coordinator with music man square. he's excited about the impact a sky bridge will have on the entire project and the square. "it's great for mason city's tourism. bringing in extra things with the arena, it also brings more people into the square, shopping downtown, it's all great things for mason city." /// the museum is now open thursday through saturdays from 1 to 5 á until november. however á meredith willson's boyhood home is temporarily closed for maintenance and repainting. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// the summer