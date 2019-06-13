Speech to Text for Lights On Program

tonight... the rochester police department is continuing efforts to connect with the community. today they're unveiling a new program called "lights on." kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live now with what the program entails - jeremiah? xxx lights on-lintro-2 katie...you sometimes don't notice your headlight is out until it's too late. for many people a broken tail light or turn signal can mean the difference between getting your car fixed or buying groceries....so r-p-d is rolling out the "lights on" program to help those find the light. xxx lights on-lpkg-1 lights on-lpkg-4 vo: a new approach to protecting the community. if you're pulled over for a broken light r- p-d will give you this voucher for a free replacement lightbulb. lights on-lpkg-5 sot: instead of pulling people over and having them leave the traffic stop with a citation. they can actually leave now with a coupon. lights on-lpkg-6 vo:the new program is called "lights on." it's run by a non-profit called microgrants in the twin cities. sot: i look at this as another tool for the officers another option. vo: sherman patterson junior is the nonprofit's director...and his wife was actually pulled over for a broken tail light. lights on-lpkg-7 sot: he ran he plates and he gave her a voucher and she was just amazed because her anxiety was up. lights on-lpkg-8 vo:he says something as simple as a voucher can help ease tension between police and the community. in july of 20- 16...the high- profile officer- involved shooting of philando castile began with a traffic stop for an out tail light. he was fatally shot multiple times by saint anthony officer jeronimo yanez. sot: imagine if he was stopped and this process went on it could've been a different senario vo: now the lights on program is offering a simple soultion that will have a powerful impact. lowerthird2line:sgt. paul gronholz rochester police department sot: it's either groceries or a light bulb and they have to put food on the table. that's who we're trying to target. trying to make their day a little bit better and ease that finanicial burden. the tickets do have an expiration date on each voucher. if you fail to get your lights fixed within that time frame...you will get a ticket the next time you're pulled over. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. officers are in training now and will roll out the new program next week. /