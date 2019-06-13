Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Fun on the Water Good for Business

Kayakers are taking advantage of the good conditions

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 6:04 PM
Updated: Jun 13, 2019 6:04 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Fun on the Water Good for Business

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kayakers and tubers are starting to take advantage of good conditions on the cedar river in charles city. kayak safety-vo-1 lowerthird2line:fun on the water good for business charles city, ia that's good news for local businesses, that rely on the river for their livelihood. the owner of rapids end outfitters says he's starting to see business pick up. xxx kayak safety-sot-1 kayak safety-sot-4 about a week and a half ago it was a little bit high, it was a little bit fast. the professional kayakers that do the stunts in the whitewater course, they love it when it's like that. the charles city whitewater festival will be held on saturday, june 22nd at riverfront park. there will be loads of competitions and events like a farmers market and a 5-k. / safety kit-vo-1 lowerthirdbanner:prepare for
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking a cool start with rebounding temps for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Lights On Program

Image

Fun on the Water Good for Business

Image

Mason City mural

Image

Autism Conference

Image

Bike thefts on the rise

Storm Team 3: Warmer with storms coming this weekend

Image

Fix it up or build new? Byron deciding future of community pool

Image

Tracking A Cold Start To Recovering Temps

Image

National Wheelchair Sports Camp

Image

SAW: Samantha Heyer

Community Events