Speech to Text for Mason City mural

mural-vo-2 driving along on north federal in mason city - you may notice a summer time lake scene come to life. blue heron mural-vo-1 lowerthird2line:mural being added to restaurant mason city, ia take a look. this wall on the blue heron bar and grill will soon be turned into a beautiful mural. it will be lake setting complete with a tree and blue herons - and other wildlife. don murl is the painter - and hopes he can help beautify the area - and add a pop of color.xxx blue heron mural-sot-1 lowerthird2line:don murl painter "driving through town is kinda boring. you have a lot of brick buildings, a lot of older brick buildings that aren't fun to look at. when you throw a lake scenery on a brick building, it grabs everybody's attention." depending on weather - he's hoping the mural will be done sometime next week.