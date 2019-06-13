Speech to Text for Autism Conference

it's a disorder that impacts one in every 59 kids. autism. that is according to the centers for disease control and prevention. today in austin - families, educators and community leaders attended a conference to learn how to best help children with autism. kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us in studio to explain - maleeha?xxx autism conference-bmintro-1 autism conference-bmintro-2 raquel - the hormel historic home partnered up with the autism society of minnesota for the autism spectrum disorder and transitioning to adulthood event. i sat down family who knows firsthand the challenges having autism can bring for a child.xxx autism conference-pkg-1 autism conference-pkg-6 julie and path farnsworth's two teenagers have autism. these are their sons logan and justin. logan was diagnosed at the age of three. justin 0 just one year later. autism conference-pkg-2 " it's a challenge for both its an old saying comes back to mind where you met one kid with autism, you've met one kid with autism. they both have there different sets of problems and challenges you got to learn to adapt to both." " autism conference-pkg-7 the farnsworths say it's an uphill battle. lowerthird2line:julie farnsworth has kids with autism "in southern minnesota you didn't have at that time any resources and so the hormel home kind of saw that there was a need." autism conference-pkg-8 thanks to groups like the hormel foundation, united way of mower county - resources are becoming more readilyy available. and of of the programs the farnsworth say have helped their sons is austim friendly. it's community initiative that educates local business so they are aware of how to approach people with autism - and even how to offer them employment opportunities. autism conference-pkg-5 "that some of the sensitivities are and what the behaviors might mean." autism conference-pkg-9 the farnsworths say they are thankful for those that have learn to be pateint and accomodating of their kids needs and they hope others will join the movement. "and that's one of the things that this school district and the city seems to be very aware of and are very supprotive of the different paretns and families that have children with autism." autism conference-bmtag-1 autism conference-bmtag-2 despite the challenges the couples say that the austin community has come a long way and is setting the bar for other communities when it comes to making it a welcoming and accomodating place for those with autism. / this is the first time the autism friendly austin initiative is partnering with the autism society of mn to help bring educational programming for parents, educators, and providers in rural communities. /