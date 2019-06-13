Clear
Bike thefts on the rise

The Austin Police Department wants to remind you to always lock your bike up.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 5:11 PM
Updated: Jun 13, 2019 5:11 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

weather - comes an increase in certain types of crimes. that includes bike thefts. bike thefts update-vo-2 bike thefts update-vo-3 take a look at this. these are just some of the bikes the austin police department has recovered in just the last couple of weeks. police say they're getting reports of at least three thefts a day. now - they're hoping to reunite some of these bikes with their owners.xxx bike thefts update-sot-2 bike thefts update-sot-3 "it is always terrible when people always take things that isn't theirs. everyone works hard to get what they want. so to have something taken away from you is violating." police say to get your bike back - you do have to file a police report to prove the bike is
Tracking a cool start with rebounding temps for the weekend
Community Events