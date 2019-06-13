Speech to Text for Fix it up or build new? Byron deciding future of community pool

for nitrate. fix up an old community pool, or build a new one? that's the question byron is trying to answer this summer. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us about the city's work to upgrade it's over 30 year old pool. tyler and arielle, this is the community pool in byron that we're talking about. you can see it isn't too big, there's no kid pool for toddlers, and is pretty old. the city put together a group of volunteer residents on a "pool committee" to decide it's future in byron. amanda wellner runs a dayácare in byron... and tells us why she doesn't( take the kids to the community pool during summer. it's small, obviously like i said there's no baby pool, it's just totally outdated. and byron mom, andrea gedge agrees. but normally, we're not really at the byron pool. there's not a whole lot there. so instead, they drive out of town to stewartville or kasson's aquatic center á that is bigger and has slides. but the city of byron is trying to change that. the city contracted burbach aquatics to help the pool committee decide whether to fix up the old one or build new. no word yet if a new pool would be indoor or outdoor, or where it would go. even in the beginning of the planning phase... it's already making a splash on social media, with some saying tax dollars should fix the pool committee meets two thursdays a month at 6 pám in city hall. if you're interested, you can attend these meetings..the next one is a week from today